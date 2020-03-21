Decorative brick facade crumbles at Sioux City Gifts; shop still open

But there's at least one thing to be thankful for, and Lou Ann Lindblade recognized it.

"Thank God no one was walking on the sidewalk though, because they would have been killed," she said. "I mean, there's thousands and thousands of pounds of bricks that came down in about two seconds."

"A young lady and her son had just walked down here, went into (Pierce Street) Coffee Works to get food to go, and then they came back out -- and, I mean, literally, it was just seconds before," Lou Ann Lindblade added. "So, I mean, we were so lucky. And I had two people in here with me, that had just come in, maybe a moment earlier."

The cause of the collapse is undetermined, though Lou Ann Lindblade speculated it could have been the nearby roadwork on Pierce Street or a freeze-thaw cycle that may have jeopardized the mortar: "Who knows?"

