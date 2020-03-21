Decorative brick facade crumbles at Sioux City Gifts; shop still open

SIOUX CITY -- On Saturday morning, Lou Ann and George Lindblade heard a loud noise outside Sioux City Gifts, the shop they operate at 1922 Pierce St.
"Honest to God, it sounded like a bomb went off," George Lindblade said.
The distinctive, rounded brick facade above the store had crumbled and fallen onto the sidewalk. A small overhang had sheltered the shop's front windows from damage, and the building itself is believed to have suffered no structural damage.
George Lindblade, a well-known local photographer, had a photo gallery showing the damage uploaded to Facebook within an hour or so.
The Lindblades are renters in the space, one of several businesses occupying the single story 1920s structure. They expect their landlord will begin repairs at some point.
Sioux City Gifts will remain open, and was open Saturday afternoon despite all the fallen bricks, the hazard tape surrounding the store and a man on a ladder working to clean up the mess. The front door is the only way to get inside.
They have no plans to leave the storefront, which they have occupied since 2011.
Saturday's fallen-brick incident isn't the only problem Sioux City Gifts has faced lately -- the store, like others that don't sell groceries or bulk toilet paper, has seen far fewer customers of late due to the coronavirus outbreak.
But there's at least one thing to be thankful for, and Lou Ann Lindblade recognized it.
"Thank God no one was walking on the sidewalk though, because they would have been killed," she said. "I mean, there's thousands and thousands of pounds of bricks that came down in about two seconds."
"A young lady and her son had just walked down here, went into (Pierce Street) Coffee Works to get food to go, and then they came back out -- and, I mean, literally, it was just seconds before," Lou Ann Lindblade added. "So, I mean, we were so lucky. And I had two people in here with me, that had just come in, maybe a moment earlier."
The cause of the collapse is undetermined, though Lou Ann Lindblade speculated it could have been the nearby roadwork on Pierce Street or a freeze-thaw cycle that may have jeopardized the mortar: "Who knows?"