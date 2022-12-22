 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delays for the Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 print edition of the Sioux City Journal

Vehicles travel through wind-whipped snow on U.S. Highway 75 south of Merrill, Iowa, Wednesday. The Sioux City region was placed under a winter storm watch and a wind chill warning with a outlook for wind chill values as low as -40 degrees.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Due to road closures and inclement weather, several rural areas are experiencing delays in their printed paper delivery.
 
Impacted areas include: much of rural Nebraska, Vermillion, S.D., and north of Le Mars, Iowa
 
As the area continues to experience severe weather we hope you will bear with us as we manage it.
 
Stay safe, Siouxland.
