Delta COVID variant found in Northeast Nebraska

WAYNE, Neb. -- The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been identified in a person living in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, a district comprised of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.

A press release sent Wednesday by the NNPHD did not specify which of the four counties the Delta variant has been identified in. The infection was apparently not travel-related, according to the NNPHD.

The Delta variant has been labeled a "variant of concern" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) The variant, one of several circulating in the U.S. and worldwide, was first identified in India and is more transmissible than some other forms of the coronavirus. Roughly six percent of all coronavirus infections in the U.S. now are the delta variant.

Vaccination remains the best way to stop the virus from spreading, the NNPHD noted in its press release. A recent analysis from the United Kingdom found that the Pfizer vaccine remains 96 percent effective at preventing hospitalization due to the Delta variant.