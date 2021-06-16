Delta COVID variant found in Northeast Nebraska

WAYNE, Neb. -- The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been identified in a person living in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, a district comprised of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.
A press release sent Wednesday by the NNPHD did not specify which of the four counties the Delta variant has been identified in. The infection was apparently not travel-related, according to the NNPHD.
The Delta variant has been labeled a "variant of concern" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) The variant, one of several circulating in the U.S. and worldwide, was first identified in India and is more transmissible than some other forms of the coronavirus. Roughly six percent of all coronavirus infections in the U.S. now are the delta variant.
Vaccination remains the best way to stop the virus from spreading, the NNPHD noted in its press release. A recent analysis from the United Kingdom found that the Pfizer vaccine remains 96 percent effective at preventing hospitalization due to the Delta variant.
The variant has not yet been detected in Woodbury County. During the last week, only 12 people have tested positive for the virus in Woodbury County, and the seven-day positivity rate is down to two percent, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
"This (Delta) variant is currently circulating in the eastern half of the state, but it’s not prevalent in western Iowa yet," Tyler Brock, deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, said in an email Wednesday.
COVID-19 infections in Northeast Nebraska have been subdued in recent weeks. During the week ended June 12, there were a total of three infections between the four counties -- two in Cedar County and one in Dixon County, according to NNPHD data. In the week before that, there was only one infection in the district, in Thurston County.
The Associated Press contributed reporting.