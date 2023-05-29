Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Demolition of The Davenport apartment building is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer for the city of Davenport, said in a news release Monday.

Ott said that at about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Davenport Fire Department transitioned to a recovery operation at 324 Main Street and turned control of the site over to the Davenport Development and Neighborhood Services Department.

The owner of the property has been served with a notice and order for demolition of the property, she said.

Ott said the property is being secured by a contractor on site, and demolition is expected to begin in the morning.

She added that due to the unstable condition of the property, and in the interest of public safety, residents will not be allowed back into the building.

Crews were on site Monday dismantling stop lights and street lights in preparation for demolition.

Andrew Wold, the owner of Davenport Hotel LLC that owns and operates The Davenport apartment building, sent a statement saying that, "We are saddened by this tragic event and we are thankful that it appears no one was killed.

"We will continue to assist the city and the displaced residents in any way we can," Wold said.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation on Monday in response to the collapsed building. The proclamation opens up two funding programs.

Iowa Individual Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level and are available for car repairs, replacing clothes or food and temporary housing expenses. Applications and instructions are available at the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance advice, and referral for services. Contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa for more information.

Residents who have been displaced can receive assistance through the Red Cross and Salvation Army. Contact information is below:

Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS

Salvation Army, 100 Kirkwood Blvd., 563-324-4808.

Community members wishing to make donations to those in need can do so through the Quad Cities Community Foundation or through the Salvation Army.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has opened the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery fund to assist residents who have been displaced. Those wishing to donate to the fund can do so at www.qccommunityfoundation.org/qcdisasterrecovery

The Davenport Salvation Army will be assisting in collection of donations for residents that have been displaced. Donations may be dropped off at 4001 North Brady Street.

Photos: Davenport apartment collapse day 2

Photos: Emergency Crews Respond to Partial Building Collapse in downtown Davenport