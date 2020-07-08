Demolition of old Bishop Heelan school building now underway

SIOUX CITY -- The Rev. Shane Deman still remembers the anticipation he felt as a student walking into Bishop Heelan Catholic High School for the very first time.
"I felt a bit nervous," the 1999 Heelan graduate, said. "But I was also very excited."
Deman imagined his parents, both 1972 Heelan grads, had similar feelings, and so did his grandma, who was among the first graduates in the school that was originally built in 1949.
"There are a lot of memories in that school," Deman, Heelan's school chaplain, said with a smile. "That's for sure."
Demolition has begun on the brick structure at 1021 Douglas St., that housed Heelan High School for more than 70 years. Asbestos has already been removed and crews have torn out the windows. The building will likely be completely razed by next week.
First opened for classes in 1949, Heelan replaced Trinity High School for boys and Cathedral High School for girls, making it the first co-ed high school supported by multiple parishes in the Diocese of Sioux City.
In turn, the old Heelan has been replaced by a new $32 million school, located at 1231 Grandview Blvd.
The old high school building was still being used until last December when O'Gorman Fieldhouse -- the third and final phase of the six-year project --was completed.
School leaders have saved artifacts and wood from the gymnasium for memorabilia. In addition, a limited number of bricks will be saved for alumni.
Once, demolition is completed, the ground will be used as green space as well as additional parking for parishioners at the Cathedral.
"Our old high school was the site of so many memories for so many people," Deman said. "We will always be grateful for those memories."
Still, he concedes that the new Heelan is far better equipped for today's students and faculty.
"I am certain our students will have warm and lasting memories of the new school as well," Deman said.
