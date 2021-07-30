 Skip to main content
Demolition ongoing at historic Shaare Zion Synagogue
Demolition ongoing at historic Shaare Zion Synagogue

Robert M. Paul Jr., an employee of Hebert Construction, cuts a support truss while working on the demolition of the former Shaare Zion Synagogue, 1518-1522 Douglas Street in Sioux City, Friday, July 30, 2021. The city ordered the demolition of the red-tagged building, known as Shaare Zion Synagogue, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Ciudad Cristiana Iglesia in May. The structure was built in 1927.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Remnants of the ornate interior of the former Shaare Zion Synagogue, 1518 Douglas St., were left exposed to the elements Friday as crews continued with the city-ordered demolition of the structure. 

The tan brick synagogue, built in 1927, later housed the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and the Ciudad Cristiana Iglesia, but had sat empty for some time. It was considered unsafe for use or occupancy when the city council voted in May to demolish it. 

The synagogue was the site of the July 1939 double-wedding ceremony of twins Esther "Eppie" Pauline Friedman (Ann) and Pauline "Popo" Esther Friedman (Abby), the syndicated advice columnists and Sioux City natives.

A tablet of the Ten Commandments is shown as the demolition of the former Shaare Zion Synagogue, 1518-1522 Douglas Street in Sioux City, continues Friday, July 30, 2021. The city ordered the demolition of the red-tagged building, known as Shaare Zion Synagogue, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Ciudad Cristiana Iglesia in May. The structure was built in 1927.
Tablets of the Ten Commandments are shown as the demolition of the former Shaare Zion Synagogue, 1518-1522 Douglas Street in Sioux City, continues Friday, July 30, 2021. The city ordered the demolition of the red-tagged building, known as Shaare Zion Synagogue, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Ciudad Cristiana Iglesia in May. The structure was built in 1927.
Demolition of the former Shaare Zion Synagogue, 1518-1522 Douglas Street in Sioux City, continues Friday, July 30, 2021. The city ordered the demolition of the red-tagged building, known as Shaare Zion Synagogue, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Ciudad Cristiana Iglesia in May. The structure was built in 1927.
The demolition of the former Shaare Zion Synagogue, 1518-1522 Douglas Street in Sioux City, continues Friday, July 30, 2021. The city ordered the demolition of the red-tagged building, known as Shaare Zion Synagogue, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Ciudad Cristiana Iglesia in May. The structure was built in 1927.
