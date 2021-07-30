Demolition ongoing at historic Shaare Zion Synagogue

SIOUX CITY -- Remnants of the ornate interior of the former Shaare Zion Synagogue, 1518 Douglas St., were left exposed to the elements Friday as crews continued with the city-ordered demolition of the structure.

The tan brick synagogue, built in 1927, later housed the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and the Ciudad Cristiana Iglesia, but had sat empty for some time. It was considered unsafe for use or occupancy when the city council voted in May to demolish it.

The synagogue was the site of the July 1939 double-wedding ceremony of twins Esther "Eppie" Pauline Friedman (Ann) and Pauline "Popo" Esther Friedman (Abby), the syndicated advice columnists and Sioux City natives.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0