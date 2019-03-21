DENISON, Iowa -- The words "I would like our money back" were uttered more than once at another colorful Denison City Council meeting Tuesday, with a number of city officials apparently unimpressed with the months-long investigation of three city employees that cost the city more than $52,000.
Councilman John Granzen Sr., a vocal opponent of the investigation since it began, suggested the city could go so far as to ask a refund from the Des Moines law firm of Brown, Winick, Graves, Gross, Baskerville and Schoenebaum, P.L.C.
"That can be asked," Granzen said, later adding: "I don't think any of us here are happy with it."
The city council voted to end any investigation-related expenses and terminate the Brown Winick contract.
It was the latest chapter in the mostly confusing and highly dramatic investigation of City Manager Terry Crawford, City Clerk Lisa Koch and Fire Chief Cory Snowgren that began a week before Christmas, when the three were placed on paid administrative leave.
The city at the time did not say why they were placed on leave. On Dec. 28, the council voted -- with only Granzen objecting -- to hire the Brown Winick firm to investigate the matter.
All three were reinstated Jan. 8 after another contentious meeting. The three were cleared of any significant wrongdoing in a report sent to the city by Brown Winick investigator James H. Gilliam.
DENISON, Iowa -- Nearly three months into a dramatic and often confusing investigation of top city administrators in Denison, two of the offic…
"I did not find any evidence that any of the administrative decisions I reviewed as part of my investigation were the product of bad faith, personal profit or constituted criminal conduct. Instead, the decisions were made for reasons the administrators believed were in the best interest of the City," Gilliam's report said.
In all, the work of the Brown Winick law firm cost the city more than $52,000 through Jan. 31, according to city records. It was not clear whether the city paid more to the firm after that date.
Granzen and Mayor Jared Beymer engaged in a heated back-and-forth about the mayor's spending authority during the meeting; among other things, Granzen questioned Beymer's authority to place a full-page city advertisement in a Hispanic newspaper that cost hundreds of dollars.
He also accused Beymer of paying Brown Winick $5,000 prior to the council's agreement to hire the firm, and of working with the investigators before that time. Beymer's responses to Granzen's questions were terse.
"I'd have to go back and look through my notes," Beymer replied when asked what materials he'd given the law firm before the investigation was formally approved.
"I blame everybody here for sitting here and voting back when we voted, to accept this contract with them," Granzen said. He, along with one very upset audience member, claimed the contract was altered at some point.
Granzen stressed to Beymer that he has no spending authority.
"If you do it again, then it's going to come out of your pocket," Granzen said to the mayor.
City servers
The council also discussed a March 3 report issued by Denison tech support services contractor and former police chief Rod Bradley.
According to Bradley's report, on Jan. 30, the city clerk attempted to access the computer of the deputy city clerk in order to print city checks -- the deputy clerk's computer was the only one configured to do so and the deputy clerk was not at work that day. She was unable to log on, finding her city server account had been tampered with.
An investigation found the deputy clerk's password had been changed at 1:06 a.m. Jan. 12, and that TeamViewer, a remote computer access program, had been installed on the computer. The report pointed to Beymer as the one who did this.
Granzen called the program "spyware," suggesting Beymer had used it to covertly monitor city employees.
"Spyware? I can do that without installing anything on it," Beymer replied. He acknowledged that he did install the program, and maintained he did nothing wrong, calling his actions "doing city business."
Several council members and Bradley took exception to this, suggesting Beymer had crossed a line and acted against city policy.
"How is that city business when we have an IT person -- you're installing things that our IT guy knows nothing about?" Granzen said.
Bradley likewise found Beymer's actions unsavory.
"I'm sorry, your honor, but to believe that as the mayor you thought it was OK to install (remote computer access program) TeamViewer, that is just ludicrous," Bradley said. Beymer maintained he installed TeamViewer because he didn't like a previous software program.
The room erupted with laughter when Beymer suggested he circumvented Bradley "to save money." Granzen questioned why the mayor would be at city hall in the wee hours of the morning; Beymer countered that he conducts city business at all hours.
Council members said it might be best for Beymer to relinquish his key to the building, and he apparently agreed to do so. The council further plans to install a security camera system at the building.