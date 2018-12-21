DENISON, Iowa -- By a 4-1 vote, the Denison City Council Friday morning approved a contract with a Des Moines law firm for an investigation related to three top city employees put on administrative leave.
Denison Mayor Jared Beymer has declined to disclose the reasons for placing City Manager Terry Crawford, City Clerk Lisa Koch and Fire Chief Cory Snowgren on leave Tuesday. He also declined to say what the law firm of Brown, Winick, Graves, Gross, Baskerville and Schoenebaum, P.L.C. will be investigating.
"Because this is a personnel investigation, not all aspects of the investigation may be made public at this time," the city said in a statement.
Snowgren and Koch have worked for the city since July 2010, They are paid annual salaries of $70,549 and $76,970, respectively, according to city records. Crawford has been employed by the city since July 2012 and is paid $107,000 annually.
Denison, which has a population of about 8,300, is the county seat for Crawford County.