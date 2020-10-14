Denver-to-SUX air service re-established Wednesday with arrival of first SkyWest flight

SIOUX CITY -- SkyWest Airlines flight 5146, the first direct flight from Denver to Sioux City in six years, arrived at the Sioux Gateway Airport at around 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, about 17 minutes behind schedule. It was greeted by a ceremonial water-cannon salute from the 185th ARW fire department.

City and airport dignitaries spoke before the airplane touched down Wednesday, and Mayor Bob Scott didn't mince words on the importance of people booking flights.

"I would encourage our citizens -- this is one of those deals, we either use it or we lose it, guys," Scott said. "And it's important that we fly out of Sioux City, it's important that we use this airline when we're going west or anywhere, that they fly. Because it's critical that we keep good air service in this community."

Sioux Gateway had been without flights to and from Denver since October 2014, when low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines halted the service after just four months. In the 1990s, United Airlines offered daily connecting flights to Denver. City officials had hoped for some time to re-establish flights to the west.

The city's transportation services agreement with SkyWest, which is flying United Express-branded flights, runs until Feb. 28, 2022.