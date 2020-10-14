Denver-to-SUX air service re-established with arrival of first SkyWest flight

Steven Reff and his wife, Jill, were among the passengers stepping off that first flight Wednesday. The Tucson, Arizona, residents have relatives in Holstein, Iowa, who they visit a few times each year. They were pleasantly surprised on this trip to find a flight landing them much closer to their destination.

"We used to fly into Omaha, and then we saw this flight. Didn't even know it was the inaugural flight," said Steven Reff.

"It makes it so much easier than renting a car, out of Omaha, and driving up," he added.

They flew from Tucson to Denver, then from Denver to Sioux City. The Sioux City-to-Denver leg of their flight was roughly an hour or maybe a bit longer, Reff said.

Thirty-six people flew into SUX on that first flight in, while around 26 people -- including airport board of trustees president Dave Bernstein and other Sioux Gateway officials -- flew from Sioux Gateway to Denver Wednesday evening.

Prior to Wednesday, Sioux Gateway was back down to once-a-day flights, airport director and assistant city manager Mike Collett said last week.