NORTH SIOUX CITY — A train derailment Wednesday afternoon shut down an area of North Sioux City near the intersection of Main Street and Military Road, according to officials on the scene.

Sixteen cars, including multiple ethanol tankers and grain cars, derailed along a rail bridge which was reported just before 4 p.m.

Dusty Dawdy, a server at the nearby Glass Palace restaurant, bar and casino, said she and a coworker thought they felt the building "wiggle" between 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Officials from the Dakota Valley Emergency Services, North Sioux City Police and the Union County Sheriff's Office had both sides of Military Road, north of the intersection of Water Avenue, taped off and were directing traffic away from the scene. Officials from the BNSF Railway company were also present.

Law enforcement could not confirm who owned the train.

North Sioux City Police Chief Richard Headid said the area was evacuated as a precaution and that there was no threat to the public.