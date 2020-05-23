You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Despite cancellation of state and national bees, Dakota Valley's top speller carries on
View Comments
top story

Despite cancellation of state and national bees, Dakota Valley's top speller carries on

COVID-19: Brendan Lindsey stays busy after canceled spelling bees 1

Brendan Lindsey is one of the nation's top (age 14 and under) spellers and he has the trophies to prove it. 

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

DAKOTA DUNES -- Think of Brendan Lindsey, 12, as being a sort of Indiana Jones of the competitive spelling world.

Sure, he can even use the most obscure terms with ease but the Dakota Valley Middle School seventh grader prefers deconstructing words at their roots as well as discovering what they mean.

"Out of my spelling awards, the most important ones are for vocabulary," Brendan said, standing in front of bee-shaped trophies. "Spelling a word is easier if you know what it is."

In May 2019, Brendan earned the right to represent South Dakota at the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington. D.C. Competing with approximately 561 of the nation's top kid spellers, he made it all the way to the contest's third round.

What was the word that tripped him up? Stannum.

COVID-19: Brendan Lindsey stays busy after canceled spelling bees 2

Dakota Valley Middle School seventh grader Brendan Lindsey talks about his success as a competitive speller. In 2019, he made it to the the third round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, representing South Dakota in a contest that had around 561 of America'st top young spellers.  

"Stannum is the Latin word for tin," Brendan explained. "You always remember the words you mess up."

Despite the loss, he recommitted himself to the cause.

Known as "The Human Dictionary" by his Dakota Valley classmates, Brendan took home the top prize at this year's district level competition for the National Spelling Bee.

Ordinarily, this would've propelled him to South Dakota's statewide contest. Alas, that was canceled due to concerns over COVID-19. To add insult to injury, the National Spelling Bee, which was set to take place on May 24, was also canceled for the same reason.

This will be the first year since 1945 where they won't have a Scripps National Spelling Bee contest.  

"I was surprised when they canceled the state spelling bee because it happened so quickly," Brendan said. "I sort of assumed they'd cancel the national spelling bee after that."

Brendan said he isn't too disappointed since he has time on his side.

COVID-19: Brendan Lindsey stays busy after canceled spelling bees 4

Spelling bee champ Brendan Lindsey, 12, said his favorite trophies are from contests in which he has to spell a word as well as know the definition. 

America's largest and longest-running spelling contest, Scripps National Spelling Bee is open to winners of regional-sponsored competitions held in states, territories and a handful of other countries around the world.

In order to qualify, students must be under the age of 15 and not yet in the ninth grade.

That means Brendan will need to make his mark for the chance to win $50,000, a $2,500 U.S. Savings Bond, an engraved loving cup as well as bragging rights on a national stage.

However, the easy-going Brendan doesn't really seem like much of a braggart.

COVID-19: Brendan Lindsey stays busy after canceled spelling bees 3

Dakota Valley Middle School seventh grader Brendan Lindsey has a bee-utiful collection of spelling trophies. All he needs is another win as an eighth grade spelling champ to get a set of four prizes.  

At school, he enjoys studying history, especially when it comes Medieval times. He likes to read but dislikes book reports.

"You take the fun out of reading when you have to write about it," Brendan admitted.

During his unexpected, COVID-19-related break from school, Brendan still keeps up with online homework assignment while he likes to spend time with his cat, who sometimes plays rough, as well as a pet hen, who sometimes pecks.

And whenever the mood strikes him, Brendan breaks out the spelling books and folders that helped him to become one of the nation's top spellers.

"This year, I couldn't make it to the National Spelling Bee because it was canceled," he said. "Next year, I'll be a year older, a better speller and I can't wait."  

Sioux City East students develop friendship with retirement community residents
Coronavirus impacts graduation plans for metro Sioux City high schools
Summer fun options in Okoboji lessened due to coronavirus
1 of 5
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News