Despite cancellation of state and national bees, Dakota Valley's top speller carries on

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DAKOTA DUNES -- Think of Brendan Lindsey, 12, as being a sort of Indiana Jones of the competitive spelling world.

Sure, he can even use the most obscure terms with ease but the Dakota Valley Middle School seventh grader prefers deconstructing words at their roots as well as discovering what they mean.

"Out of my spelling awards, the most important ones are for vocabulary," Brendan said, standing in front of bee-shaped trophies. "Spelling a word is easier if you know what it is."

In May 2019, Brendan earned the right to represent South Dakota at the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington. D.C. Competing with approximately 561 of the nation's top kid spellers, he made it all the way to the contest's third round.

What was the word that tripped him up? Stannum.

"Stannum is the Latin word for tin," Brendan explained. "You always remember the words you mess up."

Despite the loss, he recommitted himself to the cause.

Known as "The Human Dictionary" by his Dakota Valley classmates, Brendan took home the top prize at this year's district level competition for the National Spelling Bee.