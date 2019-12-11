Despite early start to season, Siouxland flu numbers remain average

SIOUX CITY -- With an estimated 2,400 deaths reported in November, the U.S. flu season is off to its earliest start in years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Last month, the CDC reported that 1.2 million people went to their doctors with the virus and as many as 29,000 people were hospitalized for influenza.

While cases have been seen throughout the country, the flu is widespread in 16 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia), the CDC said.

However, Tyler Brock, deputy director of Siouxland District Health, has not noticed any uptick in flu cases locally.

"At least in Siouxland, it's been a pretty average year," he said. "We'll have a better idea in January and February, which is typically when we see the most cases of flu."

Flu is a contagious respiratory disease caused by influenza viruses. It can run the gamut from mild to severe to, even, deadly in the most extreme cases.

While they are both respiratory illnesses, a common cold differs from the flu. Colds are generally milder than the flu and we experience the symptoms more gradually.