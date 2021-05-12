Despite last-minute scrambling, organizer Bernstein says this year's SITP will please music fans

In place of a beer garden, the city will erect temporary six-foot-high fencing, allowing organizers to serve beer in the entire park while keeping the Kid's Zone a family friendly, alcohol-free area.

Similarly, the Abe Stage -- a showcase for a diverse line-up of contemporary music -- will be in a new location, according to organizer Jason Reinert.

"We will be on the (Stone Park Boulevard) north end of Grandview Park, near the playground equipment," Reinert explained. "In addition to having more shade, this location will allow for more social distancing."

While acts for the Abe Stage and supplemental SITP performers have not been announced, Bernstein is pleased with the festival's headliners.

"Of course, we are John Fogerty fans," he said of the former Creedence Clearwater Revival lead singer. "He was slated to perform at SITP last year, before we canceled it."

Bernstein is just as impressed by AJR, a band of multi-instrumental brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met.

"You may not know their name but you know their music," he said of the band, which has had such singles as "I'm Ready," "Burn the House Down" and "Bang!" "Over the past few years, (AJR) have been a hit factory."