Despite losing a leg in combat, Melissa Stockwell says she considers herself 'lucky"

SIOUX CITY -- Melissa Stockwell says she doesn't see herself as a trailblazer, even though she was the first U.S. female soldier to lose a limb in the Iraq War and one of the first Paralympians to medal in the triathlon.

"I didn't go Iraq and be like, 'Hey, guys, I'm going to be the first female to lose a limb' -- you don't really choose that," said Stockwell at a press conference at the Sioux City Convention Center Thursday evening, prior to her keynote address at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce dinner. "But it's almost like it jump-started this, first-of-everything.

"I don't do what I do to be a trailblazer, I do what I do because I love it. And if I happen to be the first at something, well that just kind of is, like an extra coolness factor."

The Chamber's annual dinner returned to the Sioux City Convention Center Thursday after a three-year hiatus. In 2019, the event -- featuring keynote speaker Rudy Giuliani -- was held at the Orpheum Theatre due to ongoing renovations at the Convention Center. Last year, the dinner was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Stockwell was chosen as this year's keynote speaker due to her distinguished service to her country. Her appearance was part of a patriotic theme to mark this year's 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York City, Washington, D.C. and rural Pennsylvania.

"This has been promoted as a salute to our veterans and the men and women of our armed forces, and we would be hard-pressed to find an individual who better typifies patriotism, commitment to America, and essentially representing the red, white and blue," Chamber President Chris McGowan said of Stockwell during brief remarks before she spoke.

Thursday night's program also was scheduled to feature Ret. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Generald Wilson, who was to sing the National Anthem. Wilson, of St. Louis, Missouri, has performed the Anthem at major sporting events, including the 2014 World Series and NFC and AFC championship games in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

During the dinner, the Chamber also presented its annual Sailors of the Year awards to two crew members of the USS Sioux City.

Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Stockwell was deployed to Iraq in March 2004. Three weeks into her deployment, she lost her left leg above the knee after a roadside bomb struck her Humvee when she was leading a convoy in Baghdad. She was subsequently awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart

After undergoing multiple surgeries, Stockwell became the first Iraq War veteran to qualify for the Paralympics. She competed in three swimming events at the 2008 games in China and carried the U.S. flag at the closing ceremonies that year.

She later competed in paratriathlon events, becoming a world champion three times. She won a bronze at the inaugural paratriathlon event at the 2016 Paralympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Along with being a world-class athlete, Stockwell is a certified prosthetist, triathlon coach and published author of "The Power of Choice: My Journey from Wounded Warrior to World Champion."

She also has kept a busy schedule with speaking engagements, although the pandemic caused the cancellation of many such events during the past year and a half, while many others went virtual. The Chamber dinner, she said, is her third in-person speech since the pandemic began.

The theme of her speech was "the power of choice."

"I couldn't change the fact that I lost my limb to a roadside bomb, but I could change how I perceived it and how I came through it," she said.

Stockwell has on more than one occasion described herself as "lucky" -- a realization she says she came to while recuperating at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

"The hospital room next to me had a wounded veteran missing both his arms. I can't complain for one second that I lost one leg, because he has no arms," she said.

Stockwell competed in the Tokyo Paralympics this summer and finished fifth, despite having broken her back in a bicycle accident a little over a month and a half before the games. Her back, she said Thursday, is "about 85 percent" back to normal.

Team USA also selected Stockwell as one of two flag bearers for the opening ceremonies in Tokyo Stadium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.