Despite Sioux City metro unemployment rate being at 2.5%, many employers are still looking for help

SIOUX CITY -- As the unemployment rate in metro Sioux City tumbled to near-historic low levels, many employers continued to search for help as 2021 came to a close.

When the pandemic first hit the tri-state region in the spring of 2020, forcing many bars, restaurants and some other businesses to temporarily close or curtail operations, metro Sioux City's unemployment rate rapidly climbed to 9.3 percent, the highest seen in state records dating back to 1990. Prior to the onset of the pandemic, the region's unemployment had been consistently near rock-bottom.

"Up until March of 2020, which was kind of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rates in Siouxland have remained pretty consistent. They would usually fall somewhere between 2.5 percent maybe up to 4 percent. And they were in that range for many, many years," said Brad Newton, director of economic development and workforce solutions with The Siouxland Initiative.

The jobless rate for the metro area ebbed to around 4.1 percent in February, and continued to decline from there. In October, it stood at 2.5 percent during October, unchanged from September, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

COVID-driven expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government, which many state workforce leaders blamed for the higher-than-normal, lingering unemployment, ended by the summer in Siouxland states.

"I think if you asked employers if the labor situation has gotten better for them over the past eight months or so, I think you would hear them say that it has. The unemployment numbers certainly tell us that more people are employed today than were employed eight months ago," Newton said.

Some people who left jobs during the pandemic haven't returned to work, regardless of whether they're collecting unemployment benefits or not, and are thus not necessarily tabulated in the unemployment rate. Iowa's labor force participation rate -- the percent of working-age adults who have jobs -- held steady at around 66.8 percent from September to October, according to Iowa Workforce data. On the eve of the pandemic, somewhat more than 70 percent of Iowa adults held jobs.

Newton said the reasons people haven't come back to their jobs are varied, though there are some common threads. Some families and couples discovered they could survive on one income rather than two; some parents have struggled to find childcare; others, meanwhile, decided to start a new business venture of their own.

"It's hard to pinpoint the root of the problem. I don't think it's just one problem solely. I think there's been many causes of the worker shortage following the onset of COVID-19. One of those things that we've heard or that we've learned, is that people who were close to retirement, decided just to go ahead and retire a little bit earlier than they had planned. We also saw women step away from the workforce in record numbers following COVID-19. And part of that was, they were staying home with kids who were trying to adapt to a new virtual learning world. People also left the workforce to start new businesses, which is kind of surprising," he said.

The hospitality industry was hit very hard by the pandemic and was a major factor in the spike in unemployment last year. This industry now is among the most voracious in its appetite for workers, alongside the region's food processors.

Firms have responded to the worker shortage by raising wages and offering perks like four-figure signing bonuses, Newton said, while also offering some employees new options like working from home.

"Employers themselves are also getting more creative and more flexible to try to attract and retain workers. Many employers -- and they've been talking about this for years -- they've sped up this process of exploring automation and robotics as a potential answer to some of these workforce issues," Newton said.

A lack of readily available workers in the tri-state area predated the pandemic by years. Throughout 2021, the message coming from state workforce leaders of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota was much the same: even if every single unemployed person in any given state found a job, thousands of job openings would still be left unfilled.

"We have an employee problem. Iowa has a population problem. So, what I'm telling you all, we need to be birthing more babies, of course a longer-term proposition," said Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham during a visit to Sioux City in September.

A somewhat nearer-term solution, she said, would involve encouraging people to move to Iowa and to "build communities people want to live in."

Durham noted the marked decline in the labor force participation rate, which she -- somewhat lightheartedly -- attributed to younger people who "checked out" of the workforce to "find themselves" and to older people leaving the labor force, never to return.

"We had a tight labor market going into COVID, but coming out, it's even worse. And the reason is this: there's a national statistic that says 10,000 baby boomers are exiting our workforce every single day," she said.

