 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Despite weekend snowstorm, Okoboji Winter Games saw strong attendance

  • 0

OKOBOJI, Iowa — Even with the third winter storm of January blowing through the area this past weekend, the 43rd annual University of Okoboji Winter Games brought out all kinds of attendees. 

Blain Andera, the CEO and President of the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, said Saturday was by far the busiest day of the four-day affair even though the area received a reported 4.5 inches of from Friday night into the next morning.

"We had a ton of snow, mother nature was good to us in that respect, but then she was a little mean to us with the ice cold temperatures," Andera said. Despite the temperatures dropping to well-below freezing, Andera said 140 people did the 3 p.m. polar plunge.

Polar Plunge

Polar Plunge

With temperatures in the high 30s, 2022 University of Okoboji Winter Games participants were eager to take part in the Polar Plunge.

At least 100 kites were also flying high over the lake, according to Andera who said fliers came from Alaska and Florida and everywhere in between.

People are also reading…

"That kite festival has gotten huge," Andera said.

Red kites

Red kites

With clear skies, colors from the kites display popped during the 2022 Okoboji Winter Games. 

Though the polar plunge and the kite festival saw some of the largest numbers of spectators, Andera said the indoor activities benefited from the inclement weather. 

"The events we host and sponsor were all completely full," he said. A total of 80 teams participated in the weekend's bags tournament which Andera said was 16 more than the year prior. For the human foosball event, four teams had to be added after registration closed because of high interest. 

No matter the weather the weekend of the Winter Games, Andera said event planners have a similar mindset. 

"Our philosophy is that no matter what happens, there are going to be winter games," he said.

As for next year, Andera said meetings about what to improve on for 2024 will start up next week.

Sioux City Journal Reporter Jared McNett's Five Stories of 2022

Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
Siouxland food banks expecting more people to use their services
Siouxland food banks expecting more people to use their services
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents
McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents
After Sioux City Musketeers win championship, Clark Cup makes multiple stops around Siouxland
After Sioux City Musketeers win championship, Clark Cup makes multiple stops around Siouxland

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RAGBRAI 2023 route announced

RAGBRAI 2023 route announced

DES MOINES--  The route for the 50th anniversary of the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is taking a historical tur…

OVG360 seeking new general manager for Tyson Events Center

OVG360 seeking new general manager for Tyson Events Center

OVG360 is searching for a new general manager to oversee daily operations at Sioux City's Tyson Events Center. Last August, the City Council agreed to extend its current agreement with OVG360 for management and operation of the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre for 5 years.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Philippines, top provider of nurses, face a shortage at home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News