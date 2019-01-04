SIOUX CITY -- The second phase of construction is set to begin this spring at the Summit at Sunnybrook Village, an apartment complex on the ridge overlooking the Sunnybrook shopping area.
In a news release Friday, Lincoln, Nebraska-based Perry Reid Properties and Dallas, Texas-based Anthony Properties announced the new development, called "Summit Ridge," which includes 73 luxury apartments in one building.
The project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2020.
The existing complex consists of 225 apartments, which are 100 percent occupied, according to the developer. Those apartments opened in fall 2017.
Summit Ridge apartment residents will have access to amenities that include underground parking, controlled building access, an elevator, a multi-purpose space for residents, outdoor seating areas, fireplaces, a coffee bar, a 24-hour fitness facility with workout classes, a Wi-Fi lounge, a TV lounge area, full kitchen and a pool table.
The one- and two-bedroom units range from 553 square feet to 1,423 square feet.
This will be the latest in a series of developments in the Sunnybrook area.
A new shopping center, called Sunnybrook Village, welcomed its first two tenants, a 218,000-square-foot Fleet Farm store and a 55,000-square-foot Hobby Lobby, last fall.