The day before the Davenport Building collapsed, a downtown development official called 911 to say concern was mounting about the integrity of the wall.

Tony Behncke, operations director for the Downtown Davenport Partnership, received a call from one of his employees and then called 911.

Local contractor Ryan Shaffer was so concerned by what he had seen at the building previously, he frequently stopped by 324 Main Street to check. A few months prior, he was contacted by building owner Andrew Wold to provide a quote for masonry work. Shaffer's quote came in higher than Wold was willing to pay and he was denied the job. Still, he remained concerned.

Sunday before the collapse Shaffer walked over to the building where he came across a worker with the Downtown Davenport Partnership cleaning up trash in the alley. Shaffer shared his concern, and the worker called Behncke, his boss.

Downtown Davenport Partnership is an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and not associated with the city. It is a nonprofit that covers 52 square blocks.

Behncke said in an interview on Thursday that he called his contact with the city first, but did not get an answer due to it being a holiday weekend. He then called the fire station directly and it went to voicemail.

Without any help, he called 911 at 2:46 p.m. Sunday to make a non-emergency claim, he said. This was a little more than a day before the building fell at about 5 p.m.

"(Him) telling me that story is what prompted me to have someone else look into it," he said.

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus filed Freedom of Information requests for the 911 recording after learning about the warning earlier in the week. The audio recording was supplied Friday.

In an interview Thursday, Behncke said he understood from the worker that the facade was crumbling and that was the safety concern. Behncke did not believe at that time the entire building was in danger of coming down.

Behncke is heard saying, "Something might need checked out."

He explains to the dispatcher that one of his crew members was working downtown when he noticed the wall was, "bulging out." Behncke told the dispatcher it had been undergoing repair.

"Someone was there working on it and told him to get out of the way because it was not looking good. I don't know if fire might want to stop by and see," he said. "Just in case, I'd rather have someone stop and look at it."

The dispatcher asked Behncke to clarify which wall he was talking about and confirmed fire would be dispatched to inspect. The call log confirms fire was on scene at 2:51 p.m. and was cleared from the scene at 2:55 p.m.

The city of Davenport didn't respond immediately to requests for comment about this development.

Update: This article and headline have been updated to show the correct date of the 911 call.

Building collapse day 3