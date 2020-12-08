Dialysis unit slated to open in Walthill

WALTHILL, Neb. -- Carl T. Curtis Health Education Center is opening a new dialysis unit on the Omaha Indian Reservation later this month to allow more patients to receive health care services closer to home.

A grand opening and cedar ceremony for the unit, known as Nita Go Tha (coming here to live), is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 14 at 204 Main St. in Walthill.

The unit will have six chairs and run two shifts on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The 70-by-40-foot building will house two clinic rooms, where the nephrology team will see and treat patients, as well as two offices, a break room and an isolation room. The unit's goal is to provide caring, holistic, patient-oriented health services to meet the needs of the community.

"This new dialysis clinic brings so much to our community. Not only does it provide an essential service needed to help maintain the health and wellness of our community members, but this clinic also adds another opportunity for economic growth for Walthill. And those are two of the major areas of focus we've been working towards for some time now, in our effort to better our community," Walthill Mayor Mike Grant said.

When the kidneys fail to function properly, dialysis is used to artificially remove waste and unwanted water from the blood.