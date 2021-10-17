Diamond Vogel breaks ground on $15M expansion in Orange City, Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Diamond Vogel formally broke ground last week on a $15 million expansion that will 36,000 square feet of state-of-the-art laboratory and office space to its Orange City campus.

The construction of the proposed Innovation Center is the latest phase of the company's Building on Success Initiative, which started in 2018 with several improvements to the campus on the south end of the Sioux County seat.

Construction is underway with the Innovation Center project, with completion anticipated by the end of 2022. When finished, the expanded space will allow up to 60 research and development scientists to collaborate on improvements and advancements to Diamond Vogel’s extensive line of paints and coatings.

“My family has been blessed with a great and long history of partnership with the Orange City community. We love being a part of Orange City and the state of Iowa, and we are excited to continue to invest in this community and provide opportunities for ongoing growth and success,” said Drew Vogel, chairman of the board, said at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

President and CEO Jeff Powell said the Innovation Center "fulfills the need for additional effective and efficient space to continue to explore cutting-edge advancements in paint and coating technology for our customers."

"In addition, the Innovation Center will provide the capacity to meet our current and future strategic objectives,” Powell said.

Diamond Vogel officials were joined at the ceremony by Orange City Mayor Deb De Haan, Orange City Development Corp. President Daryl Beltman and other dignitaries.

The company partnered with the Sioux City-based architectural firm CMBA Architects to design the project and selected Hoogendoorn Construction from Canton, South Dakota, to manage the project’s construction.

Drew Vogel's grandfather, Andrew Vogel, founded Diamond Vogel Paint in 1926. Today, the fourth-generation family business is one of the largest employers in Orange City, pop. 6,422. The company makes coating solutions for the industrial, architectural, industrial wood, aerosol, traffic and toll manufacturing markets.

