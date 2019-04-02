OKOBOJI, Iowa ---Dickinson County Conservation has reached an agreement with Brooks Management LLC to run the former Brooks National Golf Club through 2019.
The management agreement received its final approval at the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. The Okoboji-based management company, owned by Rick Carlton, takes over the course immediately.
Carlton said the course now will be marketed as Brooks Golf, minus the “club” notation.
"It’s just a golf course for the community now,” he said. “We’re putting fun back into Brooks Golf. It’s going to be very family-oriented, a lot of new activities, a lot of new tournaments.”
Dickinson County Conservation Board took ownership of Brooks Golf in March when an anonymous donation of $3 million was given to the Conservation Foundation of Dickinson County --- the non-profit fundraising arm for the conservation board --- to purchase the course. The CFDC then gave possession of the 230 acres, including the pro shop, clubhouse restaurant and maintenance structures, to the conservation board. Minerva’s Restaurant and Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center are separate entities and not included in the transaction.
Carlton, a former owner of Brooks Golf Club, was a part of originally protecting the land from development when it went up for sale in the early 2000s.
“The county taking possession is a wonderful thing, because now we can work with the county,” Carlton said. “We have extensive golf course management experience.”
He sees the course as a community amenity and plans to continue to work with the conservation board for programs such as Birding on the Green, which helps the course keep up its Audubon certification.
Under Brooks Management, Brett Hetland will serve as general manager, as well as continuing in his duties as golf course superintendent. The course also will honor events already scheduled and is working on adding events throughout the summer.
Crazy Bob’s will continue to run the clubhouse restaurant and will serve lunch and dinner. Additional coffee and refreshments will be available in the pro shop in the mornings.
Anyone who purchased a membership to Brooks for the 2019 season prior to the course’s sale should direct questions to pro John Bramblett at 712-332-5011.
During the first year of ownership, while Brooks Management runs the course, the conservation board will discuss the future of the golf course and the land management. Public comments will be sought and surveys will be taken to make sure that the land is being used in the best way possible for residents and visitors as well as for the conservation and preservation of wildlife, water quality and the environment in general.