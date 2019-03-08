OKOBOJI, Iowa -- An anonymous $3 million donation allowed the Dickinson County Conservation Board to acquire the former Brooks National Golf Club.
The Conservation Foundation of Dickinson County -- the non-profit fundraising arm for the Dickinson County Conservation Board -- purchased the Brooks National Golf Club when it was put up for sale earlier this year.
The sale was final on March 8, and the CFDC then gave possession of the 230 acres, including the pro shop, restaurant and maintenance structures, to the Dickinson County Conservation Board, according to a news release from the board.
The golf course itself, due to the greens' close proximity to East Lake Okoboji, helps maintain water quality in the lake, somewhat like a buffer zone on farmland.
The Dickinson County Conservation Board has partnered with the course in previous years to keep its Audubon certification through bird counts performed during monthly Birding on the Green programs each summer.
The Dickinson County Conservation Board was interested in taking over the course when it was put up for sale to protect it from development as well as to preserve and expand the conservation management and recreational opportunities there.
More information about the future of the golf course and restaurant will be released as details are finalized.
Part of the donation agreement was to place a conservation easement on the land to protect it from development in perpetuity, and the Dickinson County Conservation Board will work with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation on this easement in the coming year.
During the first year of ownership, the conservation board will discuss the future of the golf course and the land management in general. Public comments will be sought and surveys will be taken to ensure the land is being used in the best way possible for residents and visitors, as well as for the conservation and preservation of wildlife, water quality and the environment in general.
For more information on the Dickinson County Conservation Board and to keep up on project updates, visit www.dickinsoncountyconservationboard.com or call 712-336-6352.