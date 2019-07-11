OKOBOJI, Iowa -- The Dickinson County Conservation Board has voted to keep Okoboji's Brooks Golf operating as a golf course and to send out a request for proposals to lease the course to a management company beginning in 2020.
According to a news release from the Conservation Board, the current lease contract with Brooks Management LLC will run through 2019. The Dickinson County Conservation Board took ownership of the former Brooks Golf Club in March using an anonymous $3 million donation to the Conservation Foundation of Dickinson County.
The Conservation Foundation gave possession of the 230-acre course, pro shop, clubhouse restaurant and maintenance buildings to the Conservation Board.
Part of the donation agreement was to place a conservation easement on the land to protect it from development in perpetuity. The Conservation Board is working with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation on this easement, which is expected to be in place by November.
The terms of the lease in the request for proposals will be finalized this month. Once the request proposals are received later this year, the Conservation Board will use a point system to rank them and will establish a contract with a management company by the end of 2019, with terms to begin in 2020.