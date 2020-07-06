Dickinson County records third COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY – Dickinson County reported its third COVID-19-related death Monday, according to statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the Northwest Iowa county had 267 total cases of the novel coronavirus.

Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 Monday in Woodbury County, out of 128 tests. Statewide data showed the county had 3,251 total cases as of Monday evening.

Forty-four Woodbury County residents have succumbed to the virus, while 3,060 have recovered.

The Dakota County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 Monday in the Northeast Nebraska county. To date, there have been 37 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Dakota County.

Iowa Department of Public Health data, which was last updated Monday, shows that a total of 566 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

RMCC 3 has 34 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there are still 107 beds available. The state statistics show five ventilators are being used by patients and an additional 90 ventilators are available in the region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.