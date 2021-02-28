Dickinson, Monona counties report COVID-19-related deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Dickinson and Monona counties each recorded a COVID-19-related death in recent days.

Dickinson County's death toll now stands at 39, while Monona County has tallied 27 total COVID-19-related deaths.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 18 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Sunday, 15 new cases on Saturday, and 23 new cases on Friday. The department reported a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.9 percent Sunday. The county's total number of individuals testing positive stood at 13,716 as of 9 a.m. Sunday, and total positive tests stood at 14,936 as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to state data.

District Health reported that 18 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, 15 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other three had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 11 were Woodbury County residents.

