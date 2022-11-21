Digital comics and puzzles will return soon

As many subscribers have noticed, the online comics, puzzles and columns provided by the Andrews McMeel syndicate went offline early Saturday and remains offline today on our website.

The digital service provider is currently experiencing technical difficulties and working to resolve the situation. According to the company, the extended outage is due to apparent cybersecurity issues, and their team is working around the clock to restore operations.

The company cannot estimate exactly when full access to comics, puzzles and columns will be restored. We will update this article as we receive more details.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unfortunate event.