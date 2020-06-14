Diocese lifts suspension on public Mass; parishes will hold Mass at discretion of pastors

SIOUX CITY -- Roughly three months after it was first imposed, Bishop R. Walker Nickless has lifted the suspension on public Masses in the Diocese of Sioux City.
Beginning the weekend of June 27, parishes will open for Mass at the discretion of their respective pastors, according to a press release from the Diocese.
Nickless made the unprecedented move to suspend Masses on March 16, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around that time the Diocese formed a task force to monitor the outbreak.
The task force and the Bishop established a benchmark for resuming Mass -- namely, a 14-day period of consistently downward COVID-19 data, including new infections, hospital bed, ventilator and ICU usage and projected spread of the virus, among other data points.
According to the statement, the task force believes that the outbreak in this area has plateaued, the downward trajectory has begun and that the area will reach the 14-day benchmark in the multiple categories between June 20-24.
The Diocese will continue monitoring COVID-19 data until a vaccine hits the market, according to the statement.
If it appears that new cases, hospitalizations and other metrics begin to increase substantially it is possible that Diocesan churches and facilities will need to be locked down again.
Once the suspension lifts and public Masses begin under the discretion of the individual pastors, priests of the Diocese and the faithful will be following protocols outlined in May by the task force for attending Mass.
These protocols will include spacing pews, mandatory face masks, availability of hand sanitizer at the entrances of church, and the use of social distancing.
The obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains dispensed for Catholics in the Sioux City Diocese until the end of the calendar year. The elderly, more vulnerable and high-risk parishioners are reminded that although Mass is being offered, they are still recommended to stay home for the time being. However, Mass is open to all.
Sioux City Parishes, at the pastors' discretion, are permitted to authorize weekend Masses, weddings, funerals and events at parish halls and facilities as long as practices such as social distancing, use of face masks and proper sanitization are followed, with guidelines as determined by state public health officials.
As of July 6, Bishop Nickless will allow parishes, with the priest's discretion, to allow weekday public Masses two days per week. Also, churches may be open for two hours each day for five days per week, at the pastor’s discretion.
As of July 20, at the pastor’s discretion, parishes may return to their normal schedules.
For a comprehensive list of the instructions for the resuming of the public celebration of Mass, visit the Diocesan website at www.scdiocese.org.
