Diocese lifts suspension on public Mass; parishes will hold Mass at discretion of pastors

Once the suspension lifts and public Masses begin under the discretion of the individual pastors, priests of the Diocese and the faithful will be following protocols outlined in May by the task force for attending Mass.

These protocols will include spacing pews, mandatory face masks, availability of hand sanitizer at the entrances of church, and the use of social distancing.

The obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains dispensed for Catholics in the Sioux City Diocese until the end of the calendar year. The elderly, more vulnerable and high-risk parishioners are reminded that although Mass is being offered, they are still recommended to stay home for the time being. However, Mass is open to all.

Sioux City Parishes, at the pastors' discretion, are permitted to authorize weekend Masses, weddings, funerals and events at parish halls and facilities as long as practices such as social distancing, use of face masks and proper sanitization are followed, with guidelines as determined by state public health officials.

As of July 6, Bishop Nickless will allow parishes, with the priest's discretion, to allow weekday public Masses two days per week. Also, churches may be open for two hours each day for five days per week, at the pastor’s discretion.