Diocese of Sioux City to honor Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Benedict XVI and Bishop R. Walker Nickless

Pope Benedict XVI greets Bishop R. Walker Nickless of Sioux City, Iowa, during a March 10 meeting with bishops from Iowa on their "ad limina" visits to the Vatican. (CNS photo/L'Osservatore Romano) (March 12, 2012)

 L'Osservatore Romano

SIOUX CITY — With the news of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's death on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 95, the Diocese of Sioux City is taking the time to honor the former pontiff and announce plans to memorialize him.

"I feel very close to Pope Emeritus Benedict as he named me as Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City during his time as pope," Bishop R. Walker Nickless said. "He has always served as an inspiration to me in his great intelligence and gentleness. All of us have been enriched by his papacy and his deep love of the church. Please join me in prayer and honoring our former Holy Father."

Nickless was named as the leader of the Diocese of Sioux City in October 2005 and had a chance to meet Benedict (born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger) in the Vatican in March 2012. 

Photos: Pope Benedict XVI through the years

Joseph Ratzinger, 1970s
Joseph Ratzinger, 1977
Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 1977
Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 1978
Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, 1979

According to the Diocese, area parishes and schools will pray for Benedict, display portraits of the pope emeritus and celebrate a Mass for the Dead on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. 

Following the Mass for the Dead, the Diocese of Sioux City said there will be nine days of mourning (known as novemdiales) from January 6 to January 14. Over that stretch of time there will be masses, prayers of the "Liturgy of the Hours", eucharistic adoration and general prayers.

In February 2013, Benedict became the first pope since Pope Gregory XII in July 1415 to step down from the position. 

Per the Associated Press, his successor, Pope Francis, will celebrate Benedict's Funeral Mass on Thursday and become the first pope in the modern age to eulogize a retired leader of the Catholic Church. In a New Year's Eve vigil, Francis said of Benedict "only God knew 'of his sacrifices offered for the good of the church.'"

Benedict, the oldest pope elected in 275 years and the first German to serve in almost 1,000 years, succeeded John Paul II in April 2005. 

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

