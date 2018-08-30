SIOUX CITY -- Local broadcaster KTIV will not be available for DISH Network customers in Siouxland for the time being.
DISH dropped KTIV at 6 p.m. Wednesday, as work on a new agreement between the satellite TV service and the station fell through. The old agreement was originally scheduled to expire Aug. 22, but KTIV offered DISH several extensions in hopes an agreement would be reached, according to the station.
KTIV remains available over the air, along with CW (4.2) and Me-TV (4.3), and is available on CableOne, DirecTV, Mediacom, Long Lines and 29 other multi-channel video programming services in the Sioux City area.
In the past eight years, DISH has engaged in hundreds of contractual disputes and blackouts of television stations across the U.S., including one in Sioux City in 2015 and others in Sioux Falls in 2012 and 2013 and in Omaha in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Des Moines stations experienced one blackout or another every year from 2014 to 2017.