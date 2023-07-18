SIOUX CITY -- Hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be bringing audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow-covered mountains and the marigold bridge in "Disney on Ice presents Into the Magic," to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for six performances Sept. 22 - 24.

"In the Magic" takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, "Disney on Ice" allows Moana's strength and determination to take center stage. This engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favorite way finder and discover one's true identity is never out of reach.