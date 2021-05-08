District Health officials say delayed, missed 2nd vaccine doses not 'a real large problem' here

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health officials this week said that delayed or skipped second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine hasn't been a cause for alarm in Woodbury County.
Even so, second-dose skipping has become a concern across Iowa and nationwide -- almost a quarter of Iowans who have received only a first dose of the vaccine were delayed in getting their second dose. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that several million Americans have missed their second dose.
"I'm not aware of it being a real large problem or issue here in Woodbury County," said Kevin Grieme, director of the Siouxland District Health Department.
As of Saturday, 30,227 people in Woodbury County have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 3,772 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Another 4,214 people in the county have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine series and are awaiting their second dose.
"Yeah, we're seeing some (missed or delayed second doses), but I don't get the impression that it's a widespread problem," said Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health deputy director.
The Iowa Department of Human Services reported last week that 66,490 people in the state had missed or delayed their follow-up shot of a two-dose vaccine series. Of those individuals, a little over 40 percent were a week or less past the minimum wait time, while the others had waited more than a week.
The minimum interval between vaccine doses is 21 days for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. For the Moderna shot, it's a 28-day window.
The CDC recommends people get their second dose as close to the interval as possible. If that's not do-able, individuals can wait up to six weeks, or 42 days, after their first dose.
The reason for the delay likely varies between individuals, although public health experts nationwide have for months expressed concern about relying on individuals to be diligent in getting a second dose in a timely fashion.
Grieme said at the end of April that the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be ideal for individuals who might be seen only once and would be unlikely to return -- it could be recommended to patients in the emergency room, for instance.
Michaela Ramm of the Cedar Rapids Gazette contributed reporting.