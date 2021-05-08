District Health officials say delayed, missed 2nd vaccine doses not 'a real large problem' here

The Iowa Department of Human Services reported last week that 66,490 people in the state had missed or delayed their follow-up shot of a two-dose vaccine series. Of those individuals, a little over 40 percent were a week or less past the minimum wait time, while the others had waited more than a week.

The minimum interval between vaccine doses is 21 days for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. For the Moderna shot, it's a 28-day window.

The CDC recommends people get their second dose as close to the interval as possible. If that's not do-able, individuals can wait up to six weeks, or 42 days, after their first dose.

The reason for the delay likely varies between individuals, although public health experts nationwide have for months expressed concern about relying on individuals to be diligent in getting a second dose in a timely fashion.

Grieme said at the end of April that the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be ideal for individuals who might be seen only once and would be unlikely to return -- it could be recommended to patients in the emergency room, for instance.

Michaela Ramm of the Cedar Rapids Gazette contributed reporting.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.