District Health report: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Woodbury County during the month of December, according to the latest weekly report from Siouxland District Health Department.

The county reported 221 cases of the novel coronavirus last week, down from 254 the week beginning Dec. 13. New cases have dropped for three straight weeks, down from 360 during the week beginning Nov. 29.

Six additional deaths were added, bringing the county's toll to 282 since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020 and 94 so far this year.

District Health had not reported the number of patients with COVID-19 in the two Sioux City hospitals in over two weeks, due to the Christmas holiday.

The number of people in Sioux City's two hospitals with COVID-19 dropped last week to 25. The number of hospitalizations previously sat at 31 for three weeks straight. Just 15 of the patients hospitalized with COVID in the latest report are hospitalized due to the virus.

Hospital officials confirmed Tuesday that UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's is almost full with patients, while MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is accepting transfers only on a "case-by-case basis" due to staffing shortage. The situation appears to be the result of ripple effects of the pandemic, though not necessarily a direct influx of coronavirus patients.

Woodbury County's 14-day positivity rate declined from 11.1% to 8.3%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

"Many serious infections are preventable with vaccine and early treatment options. It's not too late to get your vaccine and if you do get COVID, talk to your doctor about early treatment," District Health said Wednesday in a post to its Twitter account.

As of the week of Dec. 20, 49.4% of county residents had completed single- or two-dose vaccinations, up from 48.7%.

