SIOUX CITY -- Division Street, between Pueblo Drive and Seneca Way, will close immediately for repairs.

According to a statement from the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, access to homes and driveways will be maintained during the closure, which will remain in effect until the repairs are completed.

Outer Drive North, Indian Hills and Seneca Way will be available for the duration of the closure. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

