 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dixon County records 14th COVID-19-related death
0 comments

Dixon County records 14th COVID-19-related death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe.

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- Dixon County has recorded another COVID-19-related death, bringing its total to 14.

The Northeast Nebraska county had 688 total cases of the virus, as of Wednesday. 

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska counties Thursday.

On Thursday, Siouxland District Health Department reported 17 new cases of the virus. Woodbury County's case total to 14,965 and its 14-day positivity rate on tests at 5.5 percent, according to District Health. 

District Health reported that 10 patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down two from Wednesday.

Of those patients, seven were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Three other people in the hospital have the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, eight were Woodbury County residents.

As of Thursday afternoon, 23,386 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 2,883 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's just over 25 percent of the county's population.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Journal reporter Dolly Butz talks about her efforts reporting on missing and murdered Indigenous women

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News