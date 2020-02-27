DNR investigates manure spill near Kingsley

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources investigated a manure spill Thursday at a sow facility five miles northwest of Kingsley.

According to a statement from the DNR, the producer at Kingsley Sow LLC reported that about 2,000 gallons of manure spilled when a pipe loosened between a shallow pit and an earthen basin.

A DNR investigator found that some of the manure had reached a small tributary of John's Creek, which had very low flow. He collected samples along the tributary, noting manure pooled in the first half mile of stream where water was nearly stagnant. No fish kill is expected.

According to the statement, staff at the sow facility are exploring the feasibility of pumping manure from the tributary to prevent it from moving downstream.

The DNR will consider enforcement action.

