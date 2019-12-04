DNR testing deer killed in Sioux City for chronic wasting disease

SIOUX CITY -- State officials are testing tissue from a road-killed deer on Sioux City's south side to determine if it had chronic wasting disease.
If confirmed, Woodbury County would be the fifth Iowa county in which a wild deer has tested positive for the fatal neurological disease. Initial tests on the carcass showed a high likelihood that the disease was present in the animal.
"We are going forward with our surveillance plan based on the presumption that the follow-up test will be positive," Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Bureau, said Wednesday in a news release.
The DNR has established a priority zone for tissue collection in Woodbury County extending 10 miles around where the positive sample was collected. The map is available online at www.iowadnr.gov/cwd. Hunters who harvest a deer in the priority zone or outside the zone in western Woodbury County are encouraged to contact the DNR at (712) 420-5584 to arrange for a sample collection.
"We will be looking to collect additional samples from hunter-harvested and road-killed deer, but, at this point, we are not planning to increase the number of deer harvested in the area as the local herd density is at or below our population goals," Bishop said.
In addition to Woodbury County, the DNR has confirmed positive samples from deer in Allamakee and Wayne counties in 2019.
Chronic wasting disease attacks the brain of the infected deer, causing it to lose weight, behave abnormally and lose body functions. It is always fatal. It is transferred from deer to deer by direct contact and contact with bodily fluids.
Hunters can stop or slow the spread of the disease by removing deer carcasses from the landscape and not using feed or salt-mineral to attract deer, the DNR said.