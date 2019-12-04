DNR testing deer killed in Sioux City for chronic wasting disease

SIOUX CITY -- State officials are testing tissue from a road-killed deer on Sioux City's south side to determine if it had chronic wasting disease.

If confirmed, Woodbury County would be the fifth Iowa county in which a wild deer has tested positive for the fatal neurological disease. Initial tests on the carcass showed a high likelihood that the disease was present in the animal.

"We are going forward with our surveillance plan based on the presumption that the follow-up test will be positive," Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Bureau, said Wednesday in a news release.

The DNR has established a priority zone for tissue collection in Woodbury County extending 10 miles around where the positive sample was collected. The map is available online at www.iowadnr.gov/cwd. Hunters who harvest a deer in the priority zone or outside the zone in western Woodbury County are encouraged to contact the DNR at (712) 420-5584 to arrange for a sample collection.