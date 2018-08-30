STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The invasive zebra mussel has been found in Storm Lake.
According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, young zebra mussels (called veligers) were found in an August water sample, and further investigation discovered juvenile and adult zebra mussels in several locations around the lake.
DNR staff will conduct additional monitoring at Storm Lake this fall and next summer to determine the abundance and distribution of zebra mussels.
Kim Bogenschutz, the DNR’s Aquatic Invasive Species Program coordinator, said the mussels likely arrived in Storm Lake attached to a boat that had been in an infested body of water, such as the Missouri River or the Spirit or Okoboji Lakes.
Zebra mussels look like small, D-shaped clams that have alternating light and dark bands. Most are less than one inch long.
It is illegal to possess or transport prohibited aquatic invasive species, such as zebra mussels, in Iowa. Boaters must drain all water from boats and equipment before leaving a water access and must keep drain plugs removed or opened during transport.