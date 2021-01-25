Dog dies in Morningside apartment building fire

SIOUX CITY -- A dog perished in a fire that gutted a Morningside Avenue apartment building Sunday night.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a statement that investigators were on the scene for most of the day Monday collecting information and interviewing occupants. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 1700 Morningside Ave., at 5:33 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof area of the three-story apartment building. Upon entering the structure, they located a large fire in a third-floor apartment unit, according to the statement.

All occupants of the unit were able to safely evacuate. One occupant was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, according to the statement.

The statement said interior conditions rapidly deteriorated and all the firefighters were ordered to evacuate the structure.

Fire crews worked through the night to suppress the flames and protect neighboring buildings. The fire was finally brought under control shortly after 2 a.m., but several units remained on scene throughout the following day to ensure the fire did not rekindle, according to the statement.