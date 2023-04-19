NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A dog died in a fire that destroyed one home and severely damaged another in North Sioux City Tuesday night. Two people were also injured.

At 11:13 p.m., North Sioux City firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 801 Campbell St. Reports indicated that a single-family home had exploded with flames coming through the roof, according to a statement from the North Sioux City Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home completely involved with fire.

"Everyone was out of the home, however, two people were transported to the hospital for minor injuries and later released," the statement said. "The family dog was lost in the fire."

The fire spread to a neighboring home, causing severe damage. The occupants are being assisted by the Siouxland Red Cross, according to the statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Sergeant Bluff Fire Department provided mutual aid to the North Sioux City Fire Department. The Union County Sheriff's Office and Union County Emergency Management also responded.