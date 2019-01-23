STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A dog died in a Tuesday night house fire in Storm Lake.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Storm Lake Fire Department responded to a fire at 519 Superior St. Firefighters on scene encountered heavy flames coming through the windows of the residence.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was burning in the living room, and were able to rescue two of the three pet dogs in the home. The third dog perished in the fire.
The living room sustained fire damage and the entire first floor of the residence was damaged by smoke. The source of the fire has not yet been identified.
Total damage from the fire was estimated at $40,000. The residence is owned by Saenpy Somphanthabansouk of Storm Lake.
No injuries were reported in the fire. Fire officials spent roughly three hours at the scene.