SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City may see as much as 7 inches of snow Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
When combined with the nearly 6 inches of snow that fell over the weekend, much of Siouxland will be a veritable winter wonderland.
According to Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, cloudy skies will keep Tuesday's daytime high down to 20 degrees.
However, between 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected to fall in Siouxland starting around 6 p.m. Tuesday and continuing overnight.
"The snow will be heavy at times," Trellinger said. "Currently, it looks like Sioux City will be hit harder than locations to the north or to the east."
In comparison, Sioux Falls will likely receive less than 3 inches of new snow from the system.
Trellinger said there is a bright spot in the forecast.
"This is a fast-moving front," he said. "Snow should be out of the area by mid-morning on Wednesday."
Another positive is a light wind of 5 to 10 mph for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
"There will be no blowing snow," Trellinger said. "That's a good sign."
Still, there will be small chances for snow on Thursday night as well as Friday.
"This will be a relatively weak system," Trelliger said. "We aren't expecting much accumulation from it."