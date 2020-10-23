Donation to assist City of Sioux City with mask use

SIOUX CITY -- The Kind World Foundation has donated $15,000 to the Friends of Sioux City Police Department to help fight efforts relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation will assist with costs associated with purchasing face masks to be distributed throughout the city, as well as promoting their use in the area.

The city said in statement issued Friday that additional initiatives are being discussed to utilize the funding. Masks were purchased and distributed to National Night Out attendees on Oct. 6, wraps encouraging masks were recently installed on three city buses and Sioux City Police officers have them available in their patrol cars.

Masks will be also be made available to various city departments to be distributed to the public.

The donation is also allowing for the production of window clings encouraging the use of masks throughout the community. The cling, which reads "Masks Encouraged, Keep Siouxland Safe," is available to all businesses at the following pick-up locations:

• City of Sioux City Customer Service Center (Lobby), 405 Sixth St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Siouxland District Health, 1014 Nebraska St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.