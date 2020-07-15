Donations move Freedom Park closer to fundraising goal

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Just when a new wave of volunteers was starting to pump in some renewed enthusiasm to raise the money needed to finish the interior of the Siouxland Freedom Park interpretive center, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The uncertainty and challenging economic situation caused by the pandemic slowed the momentum before it could really get started.
On Wednesday, Siouxland Freedom Park Inc. president Mike Newhouse said that despite the challenge of fundraising during a pandemic, they're still plugging away.
"COVID has hit us hard, but it's not a fatal blow," Newhouse said. "We're still here. We're still at it."
During a press gathering at the park's half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall near the banks of the Missouri River in South Sioux City, Newhouse graciously accepted more than $10,000 in donations: nearly $4,000 from a July 2 drive-in movie fundraising event, a $4,000 matching donation from F&M Bank, and $2,285 the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office raised during its annual No Shave November fundraiser.
"We thought that there was probably nothing better than this" when deciding where to donate this year's proceeds, Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said. "It has stuck with me a long time the sacrifice and commitment of our service members."
Freedom Park now has nearly $140,000 on hand, Newhouse said, still short of the $350,000 needed to finish the interior of the 5,000-square-foot interpretive center, which was completed in January 2018.
In February, alumni of Leadership Dakota County announced an effort to raise $250,000 to finish the building by Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Meeting that goal might not be possible, Newhouse said, but he still hopes the interior can be finished next year. Once completed, the park's steering committee must raise an additional $250,000 to develop and design the exhibits that will tell the tale of U.S. military conflicts and members of all branches of military service who served in them.
More than $2 million has been raised over the past 10 years to establish the park, site of the nation's only half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., a 125-foot flagpole, the John Douangdara Memorial War Dog Park and the interpretive center.
