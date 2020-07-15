Donations move Freedom Park closer to fundraising goal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Just when a new wave of volunteers was starting to pump in some renewed enthusiasm to raise the money needed to finish the interior of the Siouxland Freedom Park interpretive center, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The uncertainty and challenging economic situation caused by the pandemic slowed the momentum before it could really get started.

On Wednesday, Siouxland Freedom Park Inc. president Mike Newhouse said that despite the challenge of fundraising during a pandemic, they're still plugging away.

"COVID has hit us hard, but it's not a fatal blow," Newhouse said. "We're still here. We're still at it."

During a press gathering at the park's half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall near the banks of the Missouri River in South Sioux City, Newhouse graciously accepted more than $10,000 in donations: nearly $4,000 from a July 2 drive-in movie fundraising event, a $4,000 matching donation from F&M Bank, and $2,285 the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office raised during its annual No Shave November fundraiser.