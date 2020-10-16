Dordt officials heap praise on DeVos, Trump administration during visit Friday

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was praised for the administration's supportive attitude towards Christian values by Dordt University officials Friday during a visit to the university's technical training facility.
DeVos toured Dordt's Agriculture Stewardship Center, which provides tech school-style training (called "pro-tech") to students, after a visit earlier in the day to the Vermeer Corporation in Pella, Iowa. Dordt is in the heart of conservative Sioux County, where Trump campaign signs and flags are a frequent roadside sight.
During a roundtable discussion with the secretary, university officials and area business leaders, Dordt President Erik Hoekstra said Donald Trump's administration has been a friend to institutions like Dordt, because of its affirmation of technical training and apprenticeships, its de-regulatory stance and its positive attitude toward Christian ideals.
"For four years, I fought the federal government about religious issues," Hoekstra said, referring to the Obama years. "In the last four years, I have felt like you could hear us, and I just want to say, thank you for that."
"I want to echo what president Hoekstra said, thanking you in relation to religious control for schools -- you know, we've tried to get there through courts and legislation, and we see the power of regulation, and we thank you for that," added Leah Zuidema, Dordt's VP of academic affairs.
DeVos said the administration has made a point of not rankling the faithful.
"This has been a high priority of the whole administration, is to, essentially reassert the First Amendment, that we all have the freedom to practice our faith," said DeVos, one of the few Trump cabinet officials who remains from his first year in office.
"For many, if not all of us in this room, our faith infuses everything we do. You don't separate it, it's not like you put it in a box over here and then go do something else. And so, it was really important that we look at a lot of the regulation that had been done previously and strip away the things that have precluded the ability to freely practice your faith," she added.
Hoekstra said later that he was referring to a lawsuit the school filed several years ago, though he never specified which lawsuit. It appears he was referencing a controversy that began back in 2012, when Dordt (then called Dordt College) was one of 149 Christian colleges, universities, churches and religious groups that objected to the federal government's mandate to provide contraception to employees under the Affordable Care Act.
A federal judge in 2014 ruled that Dordt did not have to comply with the contraception mandate. The following year, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Affordable Care Act placed an unjust burden on religiously affiliated employers by forcing them to provide coverage for contraceptives even when they could opt out of directly paying for them.
Dordt, which is not formally owned by any church, sought in its 2013 lawsuit to be recognized as a religious institution under federal law -- this designation would have exempted them from legal provisions that go against their religious beliefs.
"Dordt had to file a lawsuit to assert our ability to be a religious institution, we were eventually successful in that lawsuit. We haven't had to do that the last four years, because of the understanding of what religion means in America, with Secretary DeVos as our secretary of education," Hoekstra said. "It just made it easier, and I sleep better at night."
