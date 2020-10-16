Dordt officials heap praise on DeVos, Trump administration during visit Friday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DeVos said the administration has made a point of not rankling the faithful.

"This has been a high priority of the whole administration, is to, essentially reassert the First Amendment, that we all have the freedom to practice our faith," said DeVos, one of the few Trump cabinet officials who remains from his first year in office.

"For many, if not all of us in this room, our faith infuses everything we do. You don't separate it, it's not like you put it in a box over here and then go do something else. And so, it was really important that we look at a lot of the regulation that had been done previously and strip away the things that have precluded the ability to freely practice your faith," she added.

Hoekstra said later that he was referring to a lawsuit the school filed several years ago, though he never specified which lawsuit. It appears he was referencing a controversy that began back in 2012, when Dordt (then called Dordt College) was one of 149 Christian colleges, universities, churches and religious groups that objected to the federal government's mandate to provide contraception to employees under the Affordable Care Act.