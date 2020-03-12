Dordt to extend spring break, move classes online; students asked to move off-campus

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University announced Thursday evening that its spring break would be extended one week, with classes set to resume March 23.

When classes do resume they will be held online through April 13, according to a statement issued by the college. In-person classes are expected to resume by that time.

Dordt becomes the latest area college on Thursday to announce it will extend its spring break and alter its spring schedule. The University of South Dakota, Western Iowa Tech Community College and Morningside College have all extended their spring breaks. WITCC announced it will move its courses online after the break, while Morningside is reportedly considering a similar move.

The college is asking its on-campus students to live either at home or somewhere off campus until April 12, though accommodations can be made for those who must remain on-campus.

