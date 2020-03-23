Dordt University student tests positive for COVID-19 in Canada

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A current Dordt University student has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home to Canada, the Sioux Center college said in a statement released Monday.

This individual was on Dordt's campus from March 14 through 16, having returned from PLIA, a spring service trip. All who traveled with the student or came in contact with her upon her arrival back to campus have been informed of the student's diagnosis, according to the statement.

"The student informed us that she is feeling better; we are so grateful for this good news. We love our students, and we trust in God's sovereignty even amidst difficult situations," Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt University, said in the statement. "I am humbled by the response of our campus community to lead well in these difficult times."

Dordt officials have asked the approximately 150 students who currently remain on Dordt's campus to practice self-isolation and strong social distancing.

"Dordt is committed to providing a safe environment for both our students and the community of Sioux Center," Howard Wilson, chief administrative officer at Dordt, said in the statement.

This past weekend, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health encouraged Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically outside of Iowa, to strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days, in order to support the state's ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and limit the introduction of the virus from other points of travel.

