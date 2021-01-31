Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center challenges Siouxlanders to spend '1,000 Hours Outside' in 2021

SIOUX CITY -- When Dawn Snyder was growing up, she loved spending time outdoors.
"Whether I was exploring, riding my bike or spending time with friends, it was done outside," the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center education program director explained. "Who wanted to be cooped up inside, anyway?"
Well, times have changed, and many young people prefer time spent with a screen than being outside.
That's why the nature center at 4500 Sioux River Road has partnered up with a global movement titled "1000 Hours Outside" (1000hoursoutside.com).
Founded by Ginny Yurich, a Michigan wife and a mother of five kids, the movement challenges children and adults to spend, you guessed it, 1,000 hours out of doors between now and the end of 2021.
On the 1000 Hours Outside website, there are several downloadable sheets that will allow you to track your outdoor time.
"We track a lot of things these days -- steps, calories, budgets, frequent flyer miles," Yurich wrote. "Why not track something so beneficial to our children as well?"
"The entire purpose of '1000 Hours Outside' is to attempt to match nature time with screen time," she continued. "If kids can consume media through screens an average of 1,200 hours a year on average, at least some of it can and should be shifted towards a more productive and healthy outcome."
"Being outdoors doesn't just mean being at a park," Snyder explained. "Taking your dog -- or yourself -- for a walk counts as outside time."
And the challenge isn't limited simply to kids, either.
"They're are plenty of adults who could stand to have more fresh air," Snyder said.
Naturalist Theresa Kruid agreed, adding that outside time is a perfect way to spend time for families safely.
"You can socially distance out-of-doors," she said.
Plus people can win prizes for the most hours tracked.
"Just turn in your completed tracker page to Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at the end of 2021," Kruid said. "We'll have more details as well as news of other activities on our Facebook page."
Ultimately, "1000 Hours Outside" is a way to encourage people to appreciate their surroundings throughout the course of a year.
"It may be cold today," Snyder said. "But, soon, nice weather will return."
And who said a person can't multitask? Kruid asked.
"Kids can still do homework on a laptop and parents can still read a book on their smart device," she said. "Just do it on a front porch or in a backyard."