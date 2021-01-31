Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center challenges Siouxlanders to spend '1,000 Hours Outside' in 2021

SIOUX CITY -- When Dawn Snyder was growing up, she loved spending time outdoors.

"Whether I was exploring, riding my bike or spending time with friends, it was done outside," the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center education program director explained. "Who wanted to be cooped up inside, anyway?"

Well, times have changed, and many young people prefer time spent with a screen than being outside.

That's why the nature center at 4500 Sioux River Road has partnered up with a global movement titled "1000 Hours Outside" (1000hoursoutside.com).

Founded by Ginny Yurich, a Michigan wife and a mother of five kids, the movement challenges children and adults to spend, you guessed it, 1,000 hours out of doors between now and the end of 2021.

On the 1000 Hours Outside website, there are several downloadable sheets that will allow you to track your outdoor time.

"We track a lot of things these days -- steps, calories, budgets, frequent flyer miles," Yurich wrote. "Why not track something so beneficial to our children as well?"