SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday awarded a $7 million grant to the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council to design and build a new bus storage facility for SIMPCO's Siouxland Regional Transit System division.
The facility will include maintenance, bus wash and driver training areas.
Siouxland Regional Transit Service, or SRTS, for short, provides on-call service to passengers in Woodbury, Cherokee, Ida, Monona and Plymouth counties in Iowa and southern Union County in South Dakota.
SIMPCO officials said they would reveal more details about the project at a news conference prior to its annual board meeting Thursday at the Sioux City Country Club.
SRTS, which serves the disabled and elderly, currently stores and maintains its fleet of buses at the City of Sioux City's Central Maintenance Garage at 1723 18th St.
The grant was among $1.5 billion in discretionary funding for 91 projects in 49 states and the District of Columbia announced Tuesday by Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao. The grants were made through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program, which supports road, rail, transit, and port infrastructure projects across the country.
Two other grants were awarded in Iowa -- $11.2 million for a rail loading project in Des Moines and $3.8 million for upgrades to the Platt Street corridor in Maquoketa.
The lone Nebraska project funded was U.S. Highways 75/24. The DOT awarded $20 million for the widening about seven miles of highway from Murray to Plattsmouth from two lanes to a four-lane divided expressway.
The list also included two projects in South Dakota. About $8.7 million was awarded to widen and reconstruct about 1.3 miles of 271st Street, or Lincoln County Road 106, from the Heritage Parkway intersection to the Interstate 29 interchange as a four-lane divided roadway with pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, sewer upgrades, street lighting, and adaptive traffic signals.
The DOT also awarded $20 million for the reconstruction of about 23 miles of U.S. Highway 83 between White River and Murdo in western South Dakota.