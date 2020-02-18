DOT sets public hearing on proposed I-29 interchange in Woodbury County

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has scheduled a public hearing to discuss the proposed Interstate 29 interchange near Sergeant Bluff.

The hearing will be 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Sergeant Bluff Community Center, 903 Topaz Drive.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The proposed interchange would be built between Sioux Gateway Airport and Port Neal, about two and one-half miles south of the Woodbury County Road D-38 interchange at Sergeant Bluff. The IDOT is seeking feedback on the environmental documentation, preferred alternative and potential impacts of the interchange.

Sioux City and Woodbury County leaders have pushed for the interchange, estimated to cost $25 million, saying it would help open up land for industrial development and attract new employers and jobs.

During the first 45 minutes of the hearing, IDOT staff will be present to informally discuss the project. After the open forum, a formal presentation will be displayed with a question-and-answer session to follow.

For more information, contact Dakin Schultz, (712) 276-1451 or 800-284-4368 or via email at dakin.schultz@iowadot.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.